ICC Champions Trophy: Vindication for Varun in Dubai

CHENNAI: Varun Chakravarthy will remember what happened on November 5, 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. Fast-tracked into the Indian team, Varun had played all three matches in the 2021 T20 World Cup, but as they faced an early exit, the spinner was also dropped from the set-up.

About 1,213 days on, Varun was back at the same venue, playing in an ICC event for India. This time, however, he was not the villain. Instead, Varun rose to the occasion and became the hero, taking a five-wicket haul — his first in the format — as India beat New Zealand by 44 runs to finish on top of Group A. They will play Australia in the first semifinal at the same venue on Tuesday.

While it might seem like a straightforward comeback story, there is more to it. In fact, Varun was not even in the preliminary Champions Trophy squad India had named in January.

Varun — while going back to the drawing table after being dropped in 2021, taking his time working on his craft — slowly made his mark yet again in the shortest format. And he persisted and showed consistency, especially for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, playing a crucial part in the title win last year. Soon, a comeback in the T20I format followed, but the ODI debut didn't happen. If there was a chance of him going to Dubai for the CT, the ideal scenario at the time was to have him in the squad for the three ODIs against England at home. However, he was named only in the T20I side.

Varun had been one of the most consistent spinners in the Vijay Hazare Trophy over the past couple of years, finishing second on the wickets tally on both occasions. Truth be told, he was on the radar of the selectors as they were at the venue watching him go about his business. And yet, when he was not named in the ODI squad against England, it seemed like Varun had to wait for his chance.