Beth Mooney: One of the best in the world, by design

And even after all of this, given the superstars in that Australian squad, Mooney does go under the radar. Short believes that is also by design. "She definitely likes flying under the radar; it suits her personality! Given her extensive skill set, she’s able to play multiple roles, which makes her valuable for the team she’s in. Added to that, she enjoys the challenge of getting better and evolving her game. Ultimately, she just wants to contribute to and feel valued by any team she is in," Short mentioned.

Mooney's fitness, ability to play the role she is required to and a complete mastery over her skills were on full display in the recently concluded women's Ashes when she not only took over wicket keeping duties from captain Healy but also scored 409 runs across seven innings, the most by any in the multi-format series, including a century in Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. With that, she became the first Australian woman to score centuries in all three formats. "It was special. I have played a little bit of Test cricket but not a lot of it. I was pretty pumped to have gotten over the line there. More importantly, I was glad that we got over the line as a group in the fashion that we did," Mooney told this daily after the series.