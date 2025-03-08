Winner takes all in Champions Trophy Final

This is it. The final of the ICC Champions Trophy. After 18 days of engaging contests — both on and off the field — it all comes down to the 22 men in the middle when India take on New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

On paper, they have been the two best teams of the ongoing tournament. India, unbeaten, playing all their games at one venue, dominated right from the beginning. And New Zealand, whose only loss came against India in Dubai, have beaten all other teams they were put up against on their way to the summit clash.