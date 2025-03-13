Lakshya Sen stuns world no. 2 Jonatan Christie to enter All England quarters

BIRMINGHAM: India's Lakshya Sen stunned world no. 2 Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in straight games in a superlative display to enter the men's singles quarterfinals of the All England Championships here on Thursday.

Lakshya just took 36 minutes to beat Christie 21-13 21-10 in a one-sided contest.

The win reduced Lakshay's head-to-head record against Christie to 3-4.

This was the first time Lakshya played Christie, seeded third in this event, after the Paris Olympics.

Lakshya dominated Christie from the word go in a fluent show of skills.

The Indian used his energy and superb court coverage to fox the Indonesian and raced to a narrow 11-7 lead at the break in the first game.

But after the break Christie tried to forge his way back into the contest latching on Lakshya's unforced errors to bring it level to 12-12.

Thereafter, Lakshya upped his game as Christie struggled as the Indian forced his way into the quarterfinals with consummate ease.