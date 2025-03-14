Where are the Indian players of Women's Premier League?

While there is a completely valid argument to be made that once the playing XI is selected, it is the captain's prerogative to choose bowlers or change the batting line-up as required. However, the Gujarat captain, Ashleigh Gardner, has shown that a balance between that prerogative and giving opportunities to Indian players can be achieved. The likes of Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, and Sayali Satghare, who play for Gujarat, have already made debuts for India and the opportunities through WPL have been crucial in that regard.

The success of any franchise league in the long term is dependent on how their domestic players perform. Gautam is undoubtedly that find for the Indian system from the third season of WPL. Hopefully, more Indian players join that list next season.