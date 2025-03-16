WPL: Captain Harmanpreet and art of counterpunch

During the T20 World Cup 2024, in the group stage game against Australia at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, India were chasing 151 to stay alive in the competition. Having already lost to New Zealand in their tournament opener, they had to find the win; otherwise, they had to hope that other results went their way. India's captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, tried her best to cross the line, but her unbeaten innings of 54 off 47 was in vain.

Kaur has had many such innings for India where she has tried to marshall the troupes with the lower-order batters. Her 65 against the same side in the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal fixture or 52 in the semifinal at Cape Town at the 2023 T20 World Cup. She has fought hard on every given occasion and each time, the result did not go her way.