India formally submits Expression of Interest to host Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad

CHENNAI: India have formally submitted Expression of Interest to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games at Ahemdabad in Gujarat in 2030.

The letter of interest was sent by PT Usha as the chief of Commonwealth Games Association of India on March 13. Usha, who is also the Indian Olympic Association president, said in the letter that Ahmedabad would be the host city. This apparently would lead to hosting bigger mega events like the Olympic Games. The last day for submission of the letter is March 31. The CGF has acknowledged receiving the letter from Usha.

India will also be hosting all the disciplines that have been dropped from the programme in Glasgow next year. That means shooting, hockey, wrestling, badminton, archery and squash could be part of the programme and might include more.

Since the visit of Commonwealth Games Federation president Chris Jenkins and Chief Executive Officer Katie Sadleir’s Gujarat visit in January (29-31), there have been serious discussions on the viability of hosting the Commonwealth Games. There were discussions during the recently-held National Games in Uttarakhand as well.

Usha’s letter was addressed to Chris Jenkins, CGF chief, and highlighted Ahmedabad’s contribution towards hosting major sporting events including the final of the 2023 50-over men's cricket World Cup and the recently-held Coldplay concert. She, on behalf of Commonwealth Games Association of India, officially expressed India’s Intent to host the 2030 Games. The letter also said that Ahmedabad would be the host city.

The CGF had been through a torrid time recently with multiple hosts cities backing out due to rising costs and economic viability. This time Glasgow has come forward after Singapore and Malaysia, despite showing some interest, also backed out. She also highlighted that it would lead to job creation and foster economic growth. Along with the CWG, the city might host some other Commonwealth Government events. The bid has got the backing of the Gujarat government and the Sports Authority of Gujarat.