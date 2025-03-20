Kirsty Coventry elected IOC president, is first woman and first African to lead global Olympic body

COSTA NAVARINO: Kirsty Coventry has been elected president of the International Olympic Committee and become the first woman and first African to get perhaps the biggest job in global sports.

The Zimbabwe sports minister and two-time Olympic swimming gold medallist got a stunning first-round win in the seven-candidate contest after voting by 97 IOC members on Thursday.

She gets an eight-year mandate into 2033 aged just 41, youthful by the historical standards of the IOC.

It was the most open and hard-to-call IOC presidential election in decades with no clear front-runner before the vote.

Many predicted an absolute majority could take several rounds of votes but she got the exact total of 49 needed.

Coventry's win also was a victory for outgoing IOC president Thomas Bach, who has long been seen as promoting her as his successor.

He did not use his right to vote.

"I will make all of you very, very proud and hopefully extremely confident in the decision you have taken," Coventry said in her acceptance speech, adding, "Now we have got some work together."

Walking to the podium, she was congratulated and kissed on both cheeks by Juan Antonio Samaranch, her expected closest rival who got 28 votes.

Third-placed Sebastian Coe got just eight.

Also in the race were four presidents of sports governing bodies: Track and field's Sebastian Coe, skiing's Johan Eliasch, cycling's David Lappartient, and gymnastics' Morinari Watanabe.