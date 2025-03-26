Could have qualified for one more Olympics, says Sharath Kamal

On why are you retiring now and not, say, in 2020 or 2022

I like the question about retirement — 'why not or why now'? 'Why now' becomes a very positive question and 'why not' is very negative. 'Why is he still playing' or 'why is he still holding on' and stuff like that. I have seen a lot of senior players across a lot of sports. People ask these questions. I can clearly understand that you would want to excel till the day you finish. But sometimes you don't. As India's No 1 on the world ranking list and playing fantastically well, I could probably continue for another four years also, so looking at LA 28... probably I could qualify for one more Olympics and make this big record of six Olympics. But I feel I have come to a stage where I have contributed fair enough as a player. I wanted to quit around 2016-2018, that time, after my injuries and stuff. I was also 34 at that time. Most of them wrote me off. I could have stopped but I understood I needed to continue because I needed to show the way as a player, as a leader making them (Indian youngsters) believe that this is the path we need to take. If I had quit back then, most of the youngsters would have been in the dark. As a mentor or a coach, I could have helped but it's not the same when I'm on court showing what has to be done in the right sense. I think the best time of my career came between 2018 and 2024. I saw new heights. 2018 was phenomenal with CWG and AG. 2020, just prior to Covid, I won a pro event in Oman. In 2021, I played one of my best matches against the Olympic champion Ma Long in Tokyo. 2022 was a fairytale year, one I wished never ended after I won medals at Birmingham (CWG) and the Khel Ratna. In 2024, we qualified as a team for the first time for the Olympics. As a player, I have contributed in terms of sense of direction.

On the most important thing you did post Paris

Giving time to my family, my wife and kids. The other part I did was play a lot of other sports. I did this not just to learn about biomechanics but also to understand the mental aspect. What does a squash player think, what does a tennis player think, what does a football player think... It has given me a different perspective. The most important fact I learnt... if you look at top athletes, by and large, all of them play multi-sport. They don't specialise early... that's something we need to have. In the last 5-6 months, it's been a good learning experience.