Anthony Edwards scares the Timberwolves with a sprained ankle before returning in strong finish

MINNEAPOLIS: The Minnesota Timberwolves have seen Anthony Edwards writhing in pain on the floor several times throughout his career, before eventually welcoming their star guard back to the game.

This looked a little different. The sprained left ankle that forced Edwards out in the second quarter of Game 2 against Golden State on Thursday night even gave him a scare.

"This one, I was really worried about, actually," coach Chris Finch said. "There are lots of ways being an elite athlete pays off. Being able to shake those things off is certainly one of them. But this one, I was really planning on not seeing him the rest of the game, to be honest with you."

Edwards managed to make it back yet again, causing a roar from the crowd when he walked back onto the court for warmups right before the start of the second half. The 23-year-old finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Timberwolves in the 117-93 victory over the Warriors that tied the second-round series.

"That one was crazy," Edwards said. "But I'll be all right."

Edwards tried to finish a fast break with a layup that Warriors center Trayce Jackson-Davis blocked before landing on Edwards' left foot as they both came down.