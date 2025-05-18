SRH batter Travis Head's arrival delayed due to Covid; to miss LSG clash

CHENNAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head's arrival for the remaining games of the Indian Premier League is delayed because the Australian had contracted Covid. He will miss the game against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Monday.
Addressing the media on the eve of the clash, SRH head coach Daniel Vettori confirmed that the left-hander was down with Covid and will arrive in the country on Monday.
“Travis is coming in tomorrow morning, he was delayed. He actually had COVID, so he couldn’t travel, so he’ll get in tomorrow morning and we’ll assess how he is after that,” Vettori told reporters in the press conference.
Even as the Australian batter is set to arrive on Monday, there is no clarity or confirmation regarding when and where did he contract Covid. Once the IPL was suspended, Head along with captain Pat Cummins had left for Australia and there was little clarity on if and when they will return as they also have the World Test Championship final against South Africa to prepare for.
Few days on, it was confirmed that both Head and Cummins will join the Hyderabad team for the remaining games. It has to be noted that SRH are already out of the tournament and will finish their season on May 25 with the league game against Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi.
The IPL season was supposed to resume in Bengaluru with the tie between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and KKR but it was washed out without a ball being bowled. Eventually, the tournament kick started with the clash between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Sunday afternoon.