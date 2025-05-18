SRH batter Travis Head's arrival delayed due to Covid; to miss LSG clash

CHENNAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head's arrival for the remaining games of the Indian Premier League is delayed because the Australian had contracted Covid. He will miss the game against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Monday.

Addressing the media on the eve of the clash, SRH head coach Daniel Vettori confirmed that the left-hander was down with Covid and will arrive in the country on Monday.

“Travis is coming in tomorrow morning, he was delayed. He actually had COVID, so he couldn’t travel, so he’ll get in tomorrow morning and we’ll assess how he is after that,” Vettori told reporters in the press conference.