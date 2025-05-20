Mullanpur, Ahmedabad to host IPL playoffs and final

CHENNAI: The playoffs and final of the 2025 Indian Premier League will happen in Mullanpur and Ahmedabad, the BCCI announced on Tuesday. The New PCA Stadium will host the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator on May 29 and 30, respectively, while Ahmedabad will host the qualifier 2 and final.

The decision, taken at the meeting on Tuesday, has largely to do with the weather patterns because of which the BCCI had held back on announcing the venues for the play0ff games.

This will be the third final in four years in Ahmedabad. Mullanpur, meanwhile, will host the playoff games for the very first time.