Visa 'complications' for Indian athletes ahead of Asian meet in South Korea

Days before the Asian Athletics Championships to be held in Gumi, South Korea, some of the Indian athletes are fretting over visa issues. It is understood that visas of a handful of athletes, who have been selected to participate at the Asian meet, have been denied or yet to be granted. The event starts from May 27 and ends on May 31.

The Athletics Federation of India has apparently taken this up with relevant authorities and is expecting the impasse to end as early as possible because athletes are expected to leave for Gumi in batches from Thursday night. In fact, if sources in the AFI are to be believed, this has created some consternation among the athletes as not too many days are left for the event to start. It is believed that there are quite a few athletes whose visas have been rejected too. If that is the case, proper intervention would be required. It has to be noted that situation is fluid and the visas might come any day.

Of late there have been issues with visas for multiple athletes. Recently, a few archers and support staff had to miss the US flight because of visa delay. It is not clear if there has been a delay in applying for a South Korean visa but AFI usually meticulously plans such big continental events. Even for the 2023 World Championships in Hungary, javelin thrower Kishore Jena's visa application was initially denied which led to him reaching the venue hours before the event.