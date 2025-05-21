Visa 'complications' for Indian athletes ahead of Asian meet in South Korea

Days before the Asian Athletics Championships to be held in Gumi, South Korea, some of the Indian athletes are fretting over visa issues. It is understood that visas of a handful of athletes, who have been selected to participate at the Asian meet, have been denied or yet to be granted. The event starts from May 27 and ends on May 31.
The Athletics Federation of India has apparently taken this up with relevant authorities and is expecting the impasse to end as early as possible because athletes are expected to leave for Gumi in batches from Thursday night. In fact, if sources in the AFI are to be believed, this has created some consternation among the athletes as not too many days are left for the event to start. It is believed that there are quite a few athletes whose visas have been rejected too. If that is the case, proper intervention would be required. It has to be noted that situation is fluid and the visas might come any day.
Of late there have been issues with visas for multiple athletes. Recently, a few archers and support staff had to miss the US flight because of visa delay. It is not clear if there has been a delay in applying for a South Korean visa but AFI usually meticulously plans such big continental events. Even for the 2023 World Championships in Hungary, javelin thrower Kishore Jena's visa application was initially denied which led to him reaching the venue hours before the event.
It is understood that the matter has been taken up with the sports ministry and the Sports Authority of India (SAI). The sports ministry and the external affairs ministry had always been helpful in acquiring the necessary visas whenever athletes have been in a fix. It is learnt that a few of the athletes were supposed to travel from Thiruvananthapuram, where the relay teams are training, to Delhi on Wednesday but could have been delayed. Though the reasons have not been spelt out clearly visa could be one of them. According to an earlier plan, athletes were supposed to leave India in batches starting from Thursday. If the departures are delayed this may affect their acclimatisation.
It is interesting to note that the visa formalities could not have been initiated with the official invitation letter issued against the name of athletes. This apparently had come some two weeks ago. Some of the athletes were competing at the World Athletics relay while some were in Dubai for the Women's Athletics Gala.
India would be looking to win a bagful of medals at the Asian meet this time as well. In the absence of Neeraj Chopra, long-distance runners including steeplechase exponent Avinash Sable and long distance runners like Gulveer Singh, Parul Chaudhary, decathlete Tejaswin Shankar, hurdler Jyothi Yarraji would lead the charge. All eyes also will be on athletes like triple jumper Praveen Chitravel and long jumper Shaili Singh.
Some of the athletes are reaching Delhi on Thursday. As of now there is enough time for athletes to get their visas and travel to South Korea. If it gets delayed more athletes who are competing on the first day might suffer. The visas could be granted on Thursday as well as things are developing.
India's squad: Men: Animesh Kujur (200m), Anu Kumar and Krishan Kumar (800m), Yoonus Shah (1500m), Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase), Gulveer Singh and Abhishek Pal (5000m), Gulveer Singh and Sawan Barwal (10,000m), Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker (triple jump), Sarvesh Kushare (high jump), Sachin Yadav and Yasvir Singh (javelin throw), Samardeep Singh (shot put), Tejaswin Shankar (decathlon), Servin Sebastian and Amit (20km race walk). 4x100m relay: Pranav Pramod Gurav, Animesh Kujur, Manikanta Hoblidar, Amlan Borgohain, Tamilarasu S, Ragul Kumar G, Gurvindervir Singh. 4x400m relay: Vishal TK, Jay Kumar, Manu TS, Rince Joseph, Tushar Manna, Santhosh Kumar, Dharamveer Choudhary, Mohit Kumar.
Women: Nithya Gandhe (200m), Rupal Chaudhary and Vithya Ramraj (400m), Twinkle Chaudhary and Pooja (800m), Lili Das and Pooja (1500m), Parul Chaudhary and Ankita (3000m steeplechase), Sanjivani Jadav and Parul Chaudhary (5000m), Sanjivani Jadhav and Seema (10,000m), Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles), R Vithya Ramraj and Anu R (400m), Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan (long jump), Pooja (high jump), Seema (discus throw), Annu Rani (javelin throw), Agsara Nandini (heptathlon). 4x100m relay: Nithya Gandhe, Abinaya Rajarajan, Sneha SS, Srabani Nanda, Daneshwari AT, V Sudheeksha. 4x400m relay: Rupal Chaudhary, Sneha K, Subha Venkatesan, Jisna Mathew, Kunja Rajitha, Sarndramol Sabu.