New captain, bigger challenge for India

With Gill, that is not necessarily the case. Just two matches ago, the Punjab batter was dropped in Melbourne after a poor run throughout the series. Even in Sydney, he, sort of, had soft dismissals at crucial moments which opened the door for a collapse. His overseas record is mediocre to say the least.

That being said, there is no question that he will be leading India in multiple formats down the line. The question here is whether he is ready to take up the job, which will put him at the front and centre of Indian cricket. There will be expectation to stamp his authority as a match-winner with the bat too. Only time, and Gill, can tell. If he gets the job, Gill, in his very first assignment, will be up against Bazballing England in their own backyard. It will be a challenge, to not just score runs, but also make sure India have the XI and tactics to take 20 wickets every game.

That will be the other key talking points in the meeting on Saturday. Is Mohammed Shami fully fit to deliver prolonged spells? Will Karun Nair and B Sai Sudharsan walk into the playing XI — they are likely to make it to the squad especially after Rohit Sharma and Kohli’s retirement. What will the pace attack, which is likely to feature Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna for starters, look like? Who will bat at the coveted No 4 position — one that has provided stability for Indian cricket over three decades from the time Sachin Tendulkar walked out in the spot against Australia in 1992?

For now, some of the questions at least will be answered when Agarkar addresses the media on Saturday afternoon. No matter what decisions they take, who they appoint, the next couple of years could be have its share of ups and downs for Indian cricket, especially in the longest format. For the team would be in transition and the new captain, and the next-gen stars, will face a challenge, not just in winning matches but also taking the legacy of Indian cricket forward. Which is why, the decisions made tomorrow will define how the next decade goes for Indian cricket.