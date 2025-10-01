India's hand behind Nepal's historic feat in Sharjah

CHENNAI: Not long ago a youth uprising killed more than 70 people and toppled the Nepal government. With the nation still recovering from the aftermaths of the violent protest, their cricket team tried to bring some cheers for the fans back home by registering a historic T20I series win over two-time world champions West Indies.

Chatur Bahadur Chand, president of the Cricket Association of Nepal, asserted the upheaval was like a nightmare for the citizens and believed the success by the young Asian cricketing nation will have a soothing effect on them. "It was like a bad dream, a nightmare. The protest led to a big political shift and also impacted training of the cricket team. Fortunately, only a few sessions got cancelled," the chief of the country's cricket body told this daily after Nepal's 2-1 series win over the West Indies on Tuesday.

Chand was all praise for the Indian cricket board (BCCI) saying the team's training in the country ahead of the maiden T20I series against a full member paid rich dividends. "We played the Top End T20 Series in Darwin, Australia against Bangladesh A, Pakistan Shaheens and other Australia sides before having a training camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru in August. Then we went on to play against Assam teams in Guwahati. This all prepared the boys well for the upcoming challenge. Really thankful to the BCCI for providing us the opportunities," he said.

Chand hoped the win will shift focus on Nepal cricket team and convince powerhouses like India to play a series against them. "Maybe this win will help us get noticed by the Test playing nations. I just hope the Asian Cricket Council and the world body ICC notice our performance and countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh play bilateral or triangular series against us."