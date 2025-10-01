Series win for every Nepali who stood behind us in difficult times: Nepal captain

CHENNAI: In what was their first T20I series against a full ICC member, Nepal made history, beating West Indies 2-1. They won the first two matches, before losing the last one on Tuesday. Though West Indies may have rested a few key players and given the opportunity to several emerging players, it does not take away the historic feat achieved by the young cricketing nation from Asia.

The success gained more significance especially days after the political upheaval the country witnessed. Nepal captain Rohit Paudel shared his views on the historic triumph, how it has the potential to bring back smiles on the face of fans, the way forward and more. Excerpts...

How will this historic triumph over two-time world champions West Indies change the future of the sport in Nepal?

I believe beating a team like the West Indies has shown the world that Nepal belongs at the highest level. For Nepal Cricket, it has created an opportunity to attract greater investment, infrastructure, and exposure. I believe this will inspire a whole new generation of youngsters to take up the sport and the whole cricketing structure will definitely get a boost.

India witnessed the same when Kapil Dev-led team won the ODI World Cup beating the mighty West Indies back in 1983. Any comparison with that historic win of India?

Of course, every cricketing journey is unique, but the spirit is very similar. In 1983, India’s win against the West Indies completely transformed how cricket was seen in their country. In the same way, Nepal’s victory has the potential to redefine our cricketing story. While we are at a different stage of growth compared to India in 1983, the symbolic impact is similar: it shows that the so-called underdogs can rise, and it signals the start of something very special for Nepali cricket.

Before the first match, Nepal had not played any full member in a T20I and only 48 hours apart, Nepal had beaten the West Indies. Your views...

Facing a full member for the very first time was a huge moment for us; we were excited, but more than that, we were determined to give it our all. Every player walked onto the field with pride, focus, and the mindset that this was our chance to make history for Nepal. That hunger, that pride, and that determination drove us, and together we turned belief into victory.

Nepal went through big unrest only a few days ago. How that impacted players and despite the turmoil, how players achieved this historic feat?

The protest was for revolution, but it didn’t end up as expected. It was definitely heartbreaking and mentally exhausting for everyone, including the players. But sometimes, cricket becomes bigger than just a sport; it becomes a way to bring hope and smiles back to the nation. The team wanted to give something positive to the people in those difficult days. That pride and responsibility gave us extra motivation to achieve this historic feat. This win is not just for the team, it’s for every Nepali who stood behind us, even in difficult times.