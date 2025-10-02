Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics launches medal design contest for fans

CHENNAI: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has launched a medal design contest for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games. Participants can make submission for the obverse (front) of the medal. This competition provides a unique opportunity for individuals to leave a lasting mark on Olympic history, with the winning design to be awarded to athletes on the podium in Senegal next year. Designs can be submitted by October 7 via Olympics.com. The winning entry will be announced later this year.

The reverse side of the medal will be developed by the Dakar 2026 Organising Committee, incorporating Senegalese cultural elements alongside the YOG emblem.

The medal design competition was first introduced ahead of the Singapore 2010 Youth Olympic Games, and since then young designers from around the world have seen their creations awarded to athletes on the Olympic podium. Brazilian architect Dante Akira Uwai won the Gangwon 2024 medal design contest.

A comprehensive toolkit will be available to guide entrants through technical requirements, submission rules, and design guidelines. A distinguished panel will evaluate submissions based on creativity, originality, relevance to the YOG narrative, feasibility and the accompanying written description. The panel includes Humphrey Kayange, chair of the IOC Dakar 2026 Coordination Commission, 2024 medal design competition winner Dante and Olympian artist Annabel Eyres. Their recommendation will be presented to the IOC executive board for final approval.

The Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games is scheduled from October 31 to November 12. It will be a landmark event as the first Olympic sports event to be held on African soil. It was originally slated for 2022 but was postponed due to operational and economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event, themed "Africa Welcomes, Dakar Celebrates", aims to inspire and transform Senegal while also showcasing Africa's role in the Olympic movement.