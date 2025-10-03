Lifter Mirabai clinches third Worlds medal

CHENNAI: Star India weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal at the IWF World Championships in the 48kg weight category in Forde, Norway on Thursday. The medal was her third at the prestigious event. She had earlier clinched a gold medal in the 2017 edition in the 48kg and finished second competing in 49kg in the 2022 Worlds to bag silver.

The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist had to switch to 48kg from 49kg after the International Weightlifting Federation revised the weight categories for the 2028 Los Angeles Games earlier this year. The Manipuri lifter, who competed in 49kg from January 2019 to the 2024 Paris Olympics, first took part in an international event after changing the category at the Commonwealth Championships held in Ahmedabad in August this year and won the gold.

On the day, Mirabai could clear just one attempt in the snatch section lifting 84kg. The remaining two attempts of 87kg could not be completed by her. The 31-year-old then successfully executed all three attempts in the clean and jerk section to finish second behind North Korea's Ri Song Gum. She lifted 109kg, 112kg and 115kg with ease to win her second Worlds silver.

Mirabai lifted a total weight of 199kg, the same she heaved at the Paris Games to finish fourth. She had lifted 88kg in the snatch section and 111kg in the clean and jerk section while competing in the 49kg at the Games. At the Tokyo Olympics where she won the silver medal, she had lifted 87kg in the snatch and 115kg in the clean and jerk taking her total lift to 202kg.

Ahead of the Worlds, head coach Vijay Sharma had said the target was to breach the 200-mark, however, that couldn't be achieved in Norway. The last time she achieved the 200kg total lift was in 2022 Worlds where lifted 87kg and 113kg to be ranked second. Notwithstanding the result, Sharma affirmed they have achieved what they wanted from the tournament. "The performance, given the fact that she is competing in the new weight category, has improved. The event also gave us an opportunity to check where we need to put efforts ahead of the Commonwealth Games and Asian Game scheduled next year. We have identified the areas and will work on them as we have enough time now," head coach Sharma told this daily.

It was learnt that Mirabai has some issue with her thumb but the coach said it's not serious. "Such issues are part and parcel of the game but it is not serious."

North Korea's Ri Song set world records in total (213kg) as well as clean and jerk to finish at the top of the podium. After lifting 91kg in the snatch, she went on to heave 120kg and 122kg in the last two attempts of the clean and jerk section setting the world records twice in the C&J and total lift. Thailand's Thanyathon Sukcharoen settled for bronze with a total of 198kg (88kg + 110kg).