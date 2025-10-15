After dominant run in Japan, Joshna keen to maintain fitness

CHENNAI: Coming into the tournament unseeded, Joshna Chinappa was up against facing higher ranked opponents. However, that did not stop the Indian from kicking off a dominant run that ended with a win over Egyptian Haya Ali in the final of the Japan Open tour on Monday to win the trophy. This was her 199th PSA tour in her career spanning decades. "The tour has become incredibly tough and strong at all levels. I knew there was going to be a lot of competition. (And) Of course, the Egyptian girls are really good, they're strong. I really took it one match at a time," she told this daily.

Earlier this year, Ali, Chinappa's opponent, had defeated her in the second round of the Bermuda Open. Monday's final was an opportunity for Chinappa to avenge that defeat. She did just that, beating her 11-5, 11-9, 6-11 & 8-11. Unlike her previous matches, where she won in straight sets, Chinappa was pushed to the fourth set to win the title. "The more comfortable I got after each match, the more confident I felt. I just went out there to enjoy myself and just play squash, you know, and I think that's what really helped me," she explained.

She is now focussed on maintaining her fitness and carefully choosing tournaments to participate in a bid to prepare for important tournaments like the Asian Games next year. Her knee injury in December 2023 and the subsequent recovery last year was her reason behind her decision to choose tournaments. "The focus was really to get back on tour but not push myself to a point where I was playing so many tournaments and burning out again. I needed my body to last. So, this year has been more about choosing the tournaments I want to play, training correctly, really looking after my body and giving myself enough time to prepare for something and going for a tournament in a good frame of mind. So, that's my priority," she said.