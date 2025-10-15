Ahmedabad recommended to host 2030 Commonwealth Games, final decision on November 26

Ahmedabad has been recommended as the proposed host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games by the Commonwealth Sport’s Executive Board, potentially paving the way for the event's return to India after two decades.
The recommendation, announced on Wednesday, is a major step for India, which is also seeking to host the 2036 Olympics in the same city. The final decision will be made by the full Commonwealth Sport membership at the General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26.
"The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport has today confirmed that it will recommend Amdavad, India, as the proposed host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games," stated a press release from Commonwealth Sport.
"Amdavad (also known as Ahmedabad, in the Indian state of Gujarat), will now be put forward to the full Commonwealth Sport membership, with the final decision taking place at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on 26 November," it added.
Ahmedabad beat out competition from the Nigerian city of Abuja for the 2030 bid. Commonwealth Sport noted that both cities submitted "compelling proposals," but ultimately chose the Indian city for the Centenary Games. However, the organization is committed to supporting Abuja's future hosting ambitions, including potential consideration for the 2034 Games, reflecting a desire to bring the event to the African continent.
Dr. Donald Rukare, Interim President of Commonwealth Sport, stated that the Executive Board was "impressed with the vision and ambition of Nigeria's proposal" and will continue to work with them.
The recommendation follows a rigorous process by the Commonwealth Sport's Evaluation Committee, which assessed candidate cities on criteria like "technical delivery, athlete experience, infrastructure, governance, and alignment with Commonwealth Sport values."
For India, which last hosted the Games in New Delhi in 2010, securing the 2030 event would be an "extraordinary honour," according to Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha.
She emphasised that hosting the Games would showcase India’s world-class sporting capabilities and contribute to the nation's "Viksit Bharat 2047" vision, saying, "We see the 2030 Games as a powerful opportunity to inspire our youth, strengthen international partnerships and contribute to a shared future across the Commonwealth."
Home Minister Amit Shah, who hails from the state, called it a 'day of immense pride and joy for India' in a post on X.
Ahmedabad is already upgrading its sporting infrastructure in anticipation. Key among the developments is the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave, which is currently under construction. Alongside the existing Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, the enclave is designed to house a new aquatics centre, a football stadium, and two indoor sports arenas, all set to successfully conduct major multi-sport events.
The 2030 Games are seen as a vital strategic move for the future of the Commonwealth Sport Movement. Chief Executive Officer Katie Sadleir noted that the Centenary Games will "demonstrate how the Commonwealth Games can continue to evolve, creating meaningful impact for athletes, communities and nations across the Commonwealth."
(With inputs from PTI)