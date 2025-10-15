Meet and greet with JioStar officials, day out at golf and Lara's charm offensive: Windies' efforts to raise money in India

Bhumika Realty, an Indian real estate company, signed a deal to become their front of jersey sponsors for the series. It's understood that that deal was struck with just days to go for the first Test in Ahmedabad. A renewed push to attract Indian sponsors — Indian money, really — is a direct consequence of the board's emergency meeting following the Australia series. When the likes of Lara got involved, he was receptive to the idea of coming to India to meet corporates. "Firstly," Lara had posted on his Instagram after heading back to the Caribbean, "I want to express with great humility, what an honour it was to be called upon to represent West Indies cricket at such a crucial time. I understand the current struggle and the restrictive financial situation, but like our players are showing presently, if we fight hard and believe in the cause there will be a light shining at the end of the tunnel to take us through it all.

"Sometimes from the outside looking in, we assume their commitment is lacking, but we may be wrong. Often, they just need guidance. Something for CWI to consider would be having one of our greats, and we have a few, to provide a presence amongst the team. Not necessarily travel as part of the team but to be seen and to be available for our players to bounce ideas off when they are searching for inspiration and breakthroughs." Lara, one of the greatest batters of all time, is believed to be open to an Ambassadorial role, something he suggested in the same post.

Lara and Richards, who was in attendance at the Stadium before they headed back, are also believed to have spoken to the players at length. "There was a lot of positivity when they spoke to us," John Campbell, one of the two centurions, had told the media during a press conference.