Injury blow for India before semifinal, Rawal set to be ruled out of World Cup

NAVI MUMBAI: India opener Pratika Rawal is set to be ruled out of the rest of the Women’s Cricket World Cup after suffering an injury on the field during the clash against Bangladesh on Sunday. It remains to be seen who India name as the replacement ahead of the semifinal against Australia on Thursday.

Pratika, while fielding during the Bangladesh innings in a rain-affected match, landed badly and injured her ankle. She fell flat in pain and limped off the field with the support of teammates and support staff. In her absence, Amanjot Kaur opened the batting with Smriti Mandhana during the chase before rain intervened again. The match was eventually called off.

Shortly after the on-field incident, the BCCI gave the following update: ̌Team India all-rounder Pratika Rawal sustained an injury to her knee and ankle while fielding in the 1st innings against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring her progress.”