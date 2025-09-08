Hockey India welcomes Pakistan for Men's Junior World Cup, says Dilip Tirkey

CHENNAI: Even before the function to unveil the schedule began, the major topic of discussion was whether Pakistan would be visiting Chennai during the Junior Hockey World Cup in November and December this year. There have been uncertainty after reports emerged from Pakistan that pointed towards the team not coming to India.

However, during a function at a plush hotel in the city on Monday, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said he did not hear that Pakistan were not coming but at the same time said there was no formation as yet.

While speaking on the sidelines of the function, Tirkey said though Pakistan are yet to confirm but India have welcomed them and even the international hockey federation had informed them. "We are extending a warm welcome to Pakistan and am positive they will be here for the tournament," said Tirkey.

"Hockey India welcomes Pakistan. We also welcomed Pakistan in the Asia Cup, Pakistan did not come for the security reasons. But we are welcoming them for the Junior World Cup. And the government is also welcoming them. They have the schedule now. It is up to them now. We haven't received any confirmation from Pakistan Hockey Federation. We are waiting," said Tirkey.