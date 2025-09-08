Hockey India welcomes Pakistan for Men's Junior World Cup, says Dilip Tirkey

CHENNAI: Even before the function to unveil the schedule began, the major topic of discussion was whether Pakistan would be visiting Chennai during the Junior Hockey World Cup in November and December this year. There have been uncertainty after reports emerged from Pakistan that pointed towards the team not coming to India.
However, during a function at a plush hotel in the city on Monday, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said he did not hear that Pakistan were not coming but at the same time said there was no formation as yet.
While speaking on the sidelines of the function, Tirkey said though Pakistan are yet to confirm but India have welcomed them and even the international hockey federation had informed them. "We are extending a warm welcome to Pakistan and am positive they will be here for the tournament," said Tirkey.
"Hockey India welcomes Pakistan. We also welcomed Pakistan in the Asia Cup, Pakistan did not come for the security reasons. But we are welcoming them for the Junior World Cup. And the government is also welcoming them. They have the schedule now. It is up to them now. We haven't received any confirmation from Pakistan Hockey Federation. We are waiting," said Tirkey.
Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin unveiled the schedule to be played in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10. Germany will take on South Africa in the inaugural match of the tournament at Madurai on November 28 in a Pool A. India who are in Pool B will take on Chile on November 28 at Chennai.
"I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our Indian hockey team for their remarkable victory at the men's Asian Cup 2025... It is with immense pride that I stand before you today for unveiling the fixtures of FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 Tamil Nadu. We are honored to welcome the best junior teams from across the globe to compete in the most prestigious event. For the first time ever, as mentioned before, the Junior World Cup will feature 24 best teams, the largest participation in the tournament's history,'' Udhayanidhi said on Monday.
Tirkey, meanwhile spoke about India's chances in the tournament. "Our Pool B presents a good challenge, with Pakistan, Chile, and Switzerland, interesting pool. While I expect the match against Pakistan to be interesting as everyone wants to watch it. Chile and Switzerland games too will be interesting," said Tirkey.
The former India hockey captain said that India would reap in the home advantage. ''Look, it's home ground. And we have seen the past records, we have performed well in the last World Cup. We have become champions in 2016.There are chances to improve. But that's it. There are many top teams in the junior level. Germany, Holland, Australia, England, even France are developing their junior teams. So, we need to perform well on a particular day. We will do better on the ground and I hope we will do better on the pitch,'' opined Tirkey. He also informed that before the tournament the India team will train in Chennai for 15-20 ays.
''The Junior team will train at Bengaluru. after that just 15-20 days before the tournament they will train at Chennai. The dates are not confirmed yet. There will be tournaments and friendly matches as part of the preparation,'' said Tirkey.