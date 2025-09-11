Neeraj lone medal hope for India at World Championships

CHENNAI: No matter how many athletes India have sent, once again the focus will be on multiple Olympic and Worlds medallist Neeraj Chopra when the World Athletics Championships begins in Tokyo on Saturday. For India, he has been the most consistent sportsperson across disciplines since his comeback from injury in 2020 and the gold at the Olympics in Tokyo in 2021.

Neeraj, even though at times plagued by sensitive adductor niggles, managed to stay on top of the world. With Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem spoiling his party at the Paris Olympics with a monstrous 92.97m, the sport found a new romance in the rivalry between the once friendly throwers.

Needless to even to point out that when the javelin throw event begins on September 17 with the qualification followed by the final the next day, the India-Pakistan rivalry will be reignited at the National Stadium in Tokyo. But the challenge for Neeraj will not be limited to just Nadeem.

In fact, the Pakistan thrower had been struggling with injuries the entire season and has had a season’s best of 86.40m during the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea. Neeraj, on the other hand, has had his first 90m throw when he crossed the elusive mark at the Doha Diamond League in May, where he was upstaged by Germany’s Julian Weber.

Going by how the season has unfolded, one thrower Neeraj would be wary about is Weber who still is the season leader with a throw of 91.51m at Zurich Diamond League. Weber has crossed 91m thrice, twice at Zurich (91.37m, 91.51m) and once at Doha. Though Brazil’s up and coming thrower Luiz Mauricio da Silva has breached the 91m mark, his nerves would be tested on the biggest stage. Neeraj may have crossed 90m once, but going by overall record, Neeraj is considered a big game player.

Neeraj has settled down with his new coach, former world and Olympic champion, Jan Zelezny after his long-time coach Klaus Bartonietz exited after the Paris Games. Neeraj is also making some adjustments with his timing and release. According to Athletics Federation of India spokesperson Adille Sumariwalla he had a little timing issue. “He has made adjustments from what I understand on his approach and throw,” Sumariwalla had said days before the team left for Tokyo. “Once he gets the timing right, he is going to be absolutely fine at the World Championships.”