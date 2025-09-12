Duleep Trophy: Rajat Patidar century puts Central Zone in command

At the other end, Rathod was content in playing the waiting game (he scored his first run off the 20th delivery he faced) but Patidar, a busy batter irrespective of the format, was proactive. If the ball was there to be driven, he showed the full blade. To the spinner, he played on both sides off the wicket, including employing the sweep.

Apart from one moment when a no-ball reprieved him he was out leg-before but the bowler had overstepped -- this was a trademark Patidar innings.

Just after the Sun had broken out in the post lunch session, he went on the offensive. If his first 50 had come off 73 deliveries, his second came off just 42 balls. In this phase, he was in destructive mood. One Ricky Bhui over went for 4, 6, 4, 2, 2 with runs coming from all around the wicket — everything from a mow over long on to a paddle sweep.

He repeated that trick to Gurjapneet but the Ludhiana-born TN pacer won that battle after he dismissed him, caught behind.

But once Patidar was dismissed, Rathod continued, remaining unbeaten on 137 when stumps were drawn. With Central leading by 235, this match is seemingly headed only one way.

Patidar not authorised to speak to press

When the assembled press put in the request to speak to Rajat Patidar for the customary post-day press conference, that particular request was denied. No explanation was forthcoming. Kumar Kartikeya, who picked up four wickets for Central on Thursday, spoke to the press after the end of Day One. Interestingly, the RCB captain has been out of bounds for all press requests in the ongoing tournament.

Brief scores: South 149 vs Central 384/5 in 104 ovs (Rathod 137 n.o, Malewar 53, Patidar 101, Saransh 47 n.o, Gurjapneet 3/74).