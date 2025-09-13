More than just a game: What India-Pakistan cricket match means to players?

****

Nayan Mongia remembers the 1999 World Cup match between the two countries vividly. Having injured his left hand earlier in the tournament, the keeper-batter had missed the fixture against Sri Lanka but was brought back to play England and Australia. In the lead up to the Pakistan match, he was not certain whether he would play. That is when coach Anshuman Gaekwad approached Mongia and asked to play in what was going to be a very important match.

"I was keeping with one hand because three-four matches ago, my hand was broken," Mongia recalls. "Late Anshuman Gaekwad and team management said that 'if you can play, then it's better'. I took a painkilling injection and played the match. I did the keeping with one hand. I caught the balls only with my right hand, not with my left hand. Because there was no chance that I could get that pain in that left hand. It was very difficult and I remember I caught Azhar Mahmood off Anil Kumble. I think, it was regarded as one of the best catches of the World Cup."

While Mongia understood the significance of the contest and did his part in India beating Pakistan, it wasn't until after the match when he realised the magnitude of it in the backdrop of the Kargil war. "When the Kargil War happened in 1999, the World Cup had started. We had no idea that the Kargil War had become so big and massive. I don't think I have seen such a celebration in India. The people gathered on the road from the ground to the hotel, the sweets were distributed, the celebration was there. It cannot be put into words. We came to know its depth when we came to India. That's when we came to know about it," he says.

The former keeper from Baroda reiterates what it means to a player to have the chance of doing something like that for his country. "You don't get that chance again and again. You yearn for that chance to do something for the country. Not everyone gets this chance. I was lucky that I got that chance. Even if my hand or my leg is broken, we have seen today's cricketers that they don't want to lose this chance. When you play for the country, your passion is different.

Amay Khurasiya, who was also a part of the 1999 World Cup squad, echoes the sentiment. "I will be lying if I say 'no, no, no', it is like nothing," he tells this daily. "It is definitely personal. The players do want to focus on the game and that is right. But they are also equally desperate to win against Pakistan. There's always turmoil (going on in a player's mind)."

"By and large, you are being told to just focus on your game, that's just play the game. If you play the game, you'll win it. If you focus on many outside factors, then you will get distracted. So distraction is something which will make you lose the game. So it's like focusing on the game," the former MP cricketer explains.