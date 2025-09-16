Faith Kipyegon bags fourth 1500m gold at World Athletics Championships, Cordell Tinch wins 110m hurdles

TOKYO: Faith Kipyegon cemented her status as an athletics legend on Tuesday by winning her fourth world 1500 metres title whilst Cordell Tinch's decision to return to the sport paid off with 110m hurdles gold.

The 31-year-old Kipyegon had bad news for those who entertained hopes of winning the 5000m later in the week -- the Kenyan is going to try and achieve the double as she did in Budapest in 2023.

Tinch was also at those championships two years ago but bowed out in the semi-finals, with Grant Holloway going onto win his third world gold.

On Tuesday the roles were reversed as Holloway bowed out in the semis and 25-year-old Tinch took his crown.

Not bad for someone who stepped away from the sport and five years ago was selling mobile phones and then worked in a paper factory.

Sadly their golden moments were not shared by a full house, with just 37,000 in the National Stadium and that despite Japan having several athletes in action, including two in the high jump final.

Just as on Monday so it was on Tuesday -- New Zealand and Canada won a gold apiece.

Despite deafening patriotic cheers for Yuto Seko and Ryoichi Akamatsu, they had pulled on their tracksuits and were mere spectators long before New Zealand's Olympic high jump champion Hamish Kerr had added world championships gold to his collection.

Canada's Ethan Katzberg retained the men's hammer title, emulating his teammate Camryn Rogers in the women's event on Monday.

The mild-mannered Olympic champion, 23, recorded a new championship best, throwing 84.70 metres in the second round.

Some had thought the women's 1500m might see a new generation take over in the shape of Kipyegon's 22-year-old teammate Nelly Chepchirchir.

However, Kipyegon put that theory firmly in its place, and just as at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Olympics she will be bringing something gold back to her daughter.

"This sport drives me," said Kipyegon, who also set a new world record over the distance in Oregon in July.

"I won here in 2021 (at the Olympics) just after becoming a mother, so being back here, winning again, means I can show a new gold medal to my daughter."