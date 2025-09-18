Neeraj Chopra finishes eighth in World Athletics Championships, Sachin Yadav bags fourth place

Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra finished a disappointing eighth in the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on Thursday.

The defending champion was eliminated in the fifth round, with a best throw of 84.03 metres.

Sachin Yadav overshadowed his more famous compatriot with a throw of 86.27 metres to finish just outside the medal spots in fourth place.

Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago won the gold with a throw of 88.16m, while Anderson Peters of Grenada bagged the silver with a throw of 87.38m and Curtis Thompson of the USA got the bronze after throwing 86.67m.

The 32-year-old Walcott had also won gold at the 2012 London Olympics.

Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan also failed to impress, finishing in tenth place with a best throw of 82.73 metres.