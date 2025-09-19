Noah Lyles wins fourth 200-meter world title, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden completes sprint double

TOKYO: There were no staredowns, shoves or heated words after this win for Noah Lyles.

Just four fingers thrust into the air when he crossed the finish line — one for each time he's won the world title in his favorite race, the 200 meters.

Lyles pulled ahead of his American rival Kenny Bednarek heading into the straightaway Friday night, then held him off down the stretch to win in 19.52 seconds and equal Usain Bolt's worlds title haul in the half-lap sprint.

Instead of exchanging glares and shoves with Bednarek — the way it happened last month at U.S. championships — Lyles looked relatively calm, thrusting his fingers into the sky after his .06-second victory and shouting “That's four, baby!” into the TV camera.

“This," Lyles said, “is a very big win,.”

Minutes after he won, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden completed the first women’s 100-200 double at worlds since Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 2013, winning in 21.68 seconds. It was a .46-second margin over surprise silver medalist Amy Hunt of Britain. It also made Jefferson-Wooden the first American to complete the double at worlds.

“I didn't come into this knowing the history,” she said. “Now, I'm putting two-and-two together and I'm kinda freaking out.”

In the men's race, Bryan Levell of Jamaica finished third and Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo was fourth.