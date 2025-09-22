Wrestler Aman served show cause notice after Worlds fiasco

CHENNAI: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Monday issued a show cause notice to Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat for being overweight and subsequently getting disqualified from the recently-concluded World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia. Aman, who was regarded as a medal contender going into the marquee event, was found overweight during the weigh-in ahead of bouts in the 57kg, which led to his disqualification.

"You were selected to represent India in the 57 kg weight category (Freestyle) for participation in the 2025 Senior World Wrestling Championship held at Zagreb (Croatia) from 13th to 21st September 2025. You were deputed to attend the Acclimatisation Camp at Porec (Croatia) commencing from 25th August 2025, well in advance of the Championship. Despite reporting at the camp 18 days before the commencement of the bout, you were disqualified from the competition due to being overweight by 1.70 kg," read the notice.

The federation further stated that the disqualification from the prestigious event has tarnished the country's image. "Being an Olympic medallist, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) expects the highest standards of discipline, professionalism, and commitment from you. Such negligence in maintaining your prescribed weight category is viewed very seriously, as it not only tarnishes the image of the country but also causes immense disappointment to the wrestling fraternity and supporters."

The notice said the government has spent a substantial amount to ensure proper training to the athlete but he didn't act responsibly. "You are also aware that the Government has incurred substantial expenditure on your training and participation in Croatia. Despite this support, your failure to maintain the required weight category reflects gross negligence and lack of responsibility."