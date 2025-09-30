BCCI corners Mohsin Naqvi over Asia Cup trophy at ACC AGM

CHENNAI: The Asia Cup trophy issue spilled over to the Asian Cricket Council's annual general meeting on Tuesday. Sources said the Indian cricket board (BCCI) registered a strong protest over the decision of not presenting the winner's trophy to Suryakumar Yadav and Co after they beat arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets in the final on Sunday.

ACC president Mohsin Naqvi, who also happens to be Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and interior minister of the country, however, remained defiant even forcing at least one of the BCCI representatives — former treasurer Ashish Shelar — leave the meeting though for a brief period. Vice president Rajeev Shukla was another BCCI representative in the meeting.

"The BCCI raised a strong objection for not handing over the trophy to the Indian cricket team," a source, who attended the meeting told this daily. "Naqvi tried to end the matter by saying the issue is not on the agenda but the BCCI representatives continued with their demand and also asked why the trophy is in the hotel and not at the ACC headquarters. Later it was decided that the ACC members will resolve the issue amicably." It was learnt that the BCCI also managed to garner support of other members.