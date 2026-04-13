India's bid based on using existing facilities at Amdavad and progressive impressive: CS CEO Katie Sadleir

CHENNAI: The buzz around the 2030 Commonwealth Games is slowly picking up.The evaluation of India's preparedness has already kicked in even though they were awarded the right to host the Games only in November. A five-member delegation of the Commonwealth Sport (CS) visited Amdavad (Ahmedabad) to inspect the condition at the venues.

CS Chief Executive Officer Katie Sadleir, who had fruitful discussions with all stakeholders – the Gujarat state government, central government, the Indian Olympic Association and host city officials — said the visit was fruitful. She was impressed with the existing facilities and is sure India would deliver a ‘wow Games’. Hours before leaving for Birmingham for the 100-day countdown for the 2026 CWG, she spoke with this daily about India’s preparedness. She is expecting the organizing committee to be formed as early as possible (after the elections) and said there would be at least a couple of traditional sports with the sports programme to be finalized by the end of this year. Excerpts:

How was your visit to Amdavad? How did the discussions go?

It was really good. This was my fourth trip to India and my second to Amdavad but the first after the announcement (of hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games) in November at our General Assembly. We had some really good meetings with the government at the city level. We are really impressed with some of the stuff that had happened ever since the General Assembly which was in November. We got to have a look around some of the proposed facilities and there are some world-class facilities. It's just going to wow people, in terms of the facilities that are both currently there and the ones that are planned. So yeah we were very, very impressed.

You have visited almost all the facilities. In terms of percentage, how much progress have been made?

There are two things. One of the things that we have been working on from Commonwealth Sport’s perspective over the last two years, in particular since Victoria pulled out, was what we call a Commonwealth Games reset where we have a commitment at a Commonwealth Sport level to take the Commonwealth Games around the Commonwealth. What has been happening is that the Games tend to bounce back-and-forth between Australia and the UK; and a couple of others every now and then. However, in terms of a product that countries felt that they could afford and deliver there was few and far between who would put up their hands up for the bid. What we did is we went and looked at the product in Birmingham and said, “how do we actually bring this down to be something that is affordable”?

And one of the significant elements that we wanted to try and take 60% out of the cost of the Birmingham Games and one principle behind that was that we did not expect people to be building new facilities to host the Commonwealth Games. If there were plans already in place, if a country or a city didn't have a stadium and that they wanted one or to upgrade their stadium and have an event there, Games would help with the momentum to further that along then that's fine. It wouldn't be considered a cost to the Games because we were looking to choose sports that meet the facilities that you currently have. So when the bid came from India, it was very much based on using existing facilities. Some of those facilities are absolutely smacking brand new. Others of them have been around for a while and there will be some layovers. They might need temporary stands built and maybe a fresh coat of paint. The facilities are absolutely suitable. When we were there in the last two-three days — a delegation of four of us (including the CS president Donald Rukare, Darren Hall, Director of Games & Assurance and Ann-Louise Morgan, director sports). We also brought a consultant who specialises in working with international sports federations and making sure that facilities meet standards.

We had meetings with ministers and government officials, but those were really intensive three days of looking at facilities with lots of them being multi-sport potential. We looked at large convention centres that could be turned into four or five different sporting venues as options. What I can say is that the facilities that are there right now are fantastic brand new ones while some are not but have the absolute potential to do what we need for the Commonwealth Games. Obviously, everyone knows that India has a vision for an Olympic Games. So they have kind of a Plan A and a Plan B.