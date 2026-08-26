Andreeva wins with Rublev in US Open mixed doubles, then reveals she had a crush on her partner

NEW YORK: Mirra Andreeva revealed a secret Tuesday after she and Andrey Rublev ended the reign of the two-time U.S. Open mixed doubles champions.

She used to have a crush on her partner.

“I’ve never said anything, I’ve never told him anything as well, but I used to have a little crush on him as well,” Andreeva said during an interview on the court.

The French Open champion added that it was “like a dream come true to play with my favorite” before being unable to finish that sentence when Rublev interrupted to give her a hug as the crowd cheered.

The crush is over — the 19-year-old Andreeva said it was when she was 15 or 16 — but their tournament goes on. The Russians will play Wednesday night in the semifinals against Karolina Muchova and Jakub Mensik.

They began the event by outlasting Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori 1-4, 4-1 (11-9), then emerged from another match tiebreaker to edge Diana Shnaider and Casper Ruud for their semifinal spot.

Rublev, 28, is perhaps most recognizable for his red hair and his occasional outbursts on the court. Andreeva definitely noticed his appearance, but thought he was kind despite the tirades.