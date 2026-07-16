What next for Kane after another FIFA WC semifinal heartbreak? 'Hard to see him in another major tourney': Fowler

CHENNAI: As one end of the Atlanta Stadium celebrated Argentina’s win long into the night on Wednesday, the other end saw the English players led by Harry Kane wear a long face, trying to console their mates leaving for the exit. It marked yet another stumble in England’s pursuit of a World Cup glory after sixty long years.

For Kane, the ghosts of 2018 in Russia would haunt him, as he failed at a semi-final stage again. From being denied twice by Croatian goalkeeper Danijel Subasic to seeing his team lose the match from being a goal up then, Kane’s second semi-final followed a similar storyline. But Kane’s impact? Little to zero, literally when it mattered. The Bayern Munich forward did not register a single touch in the opposition box. This was the third time he had returned to the number, doing so once against Russia at the 2016 Euros and again in the 2021 Euro final against Italy.

While he has his name on top of all England goalscorers' list (all-time and in FIFA World Cups), performing in high-pressure matches against stronger oppositions, is a box yet to be ticked by Kane. By the time the next World Cup begins, Kane will turn 36, and the likelihood of questions over his fitness would rise. “It's too early to talk about that," Kane told reporters after the match. "I'm taking it year by year,” he added.