FIFA World Cup 2026: Thomas crown affair as English quest begins

CHENNAI: When Thomas Tuchel put pen to paper on his England contract in late 2024, the brief from the Football Association (FA) that governs English football, was simple — get the team across the line and win a trophy.

It also signalled a departure of the FA’s approach of appointing English coaches. While Gareth Southgate laid the crucial groundwork, he failed to see the team through the final hurdle at the Euro 2024. They were twice runner-up in the UEFA Euros (2021, 2024) and a semifinal finish in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia before stumbling in the quarterfinals of the 2022 edition in Qatar. Tuchel will be the third foreign coach for the Three Lions. While his decorated CV — winning the league with Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich and a UEFA Champions League with Chelsea – may seem attractive but his appointment brought familiar apprehensions back. The last foreign coach to lead an England team in the World Cup in 2010 oversaw a disastrous campaign.

That apprehension further arose when Tuchel announced the squad for the World Cup in May, when he left out big names like Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold and included Ivan Toney and a 36-year-old Jordan Henderson. Fingers were pointed at him, criticism among former players was strong. But Tuchel defended his selection. “I think from day one we were very clear that we are trying to select and build the best possible team, which is not necessarily to select and collect the 26 most talented players. Teams win Championships,” he had said after announcing the squad in May. Those concluding remarks will hold more weight, and with that, gives Tuchel little room for error. With fans holding high expectations as ever, this campaign for England is crucial. Another reason this World Cup was going to be crucial is because Tuchel’s men are yet to be tested. In their route to qualifying to the global showpiece, England scored 22 goals and conceded zero goals, but their oppositions read – 67th ranked Albania, 41st placed Serbia, Latvia in 137th place and minnows Andorra (172).