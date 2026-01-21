Abhishek, Rinku back with bang as India sail through

CHENNAI: India's T20 juggernaut shows no signs of stopping at the moment. In the first match of the five match T20I series against the visiting Kiwis, the hosts displayed their ruthless streak both with bat and ball to romp home by 48 runs.

Going on a run in T20s can be very difficult because of the different factors at play. Luck, conditions and a few balls can all result in a different result. It's kind of why what Suryakumar Yadav & Co have managed to do over the two years or so is praise-worthy. Across 38 matches post winning the last T20 World Cup, they have now won 28 matches (five losses). What has worked for them is they have match-winners across all phases while batting and bowling.

An earlier iteration of the team's batting unit was perhaps focused on wicket conservation. Those shackles have well and truly loosened as this side have learned to ignore the number on the right side of the scoreboard. Keep marrying intent with execution and generally forget about the other stuff. But it's true their bowling that has given them a platform where they have genuine chances of becoming the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup. In Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah, they have two locks. Eight overs for not many, lots of dot balls, very few hit-me balls and wickets.