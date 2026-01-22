Rinku Singh sends a reminder just before T20 WC

Much like MS Dhoni before him, the 28-year-old likes to reduce the last over into a one-on-one battle with the bowler. 'You miss, I hit. Even if you are good, I will still back myself to hit.' Or something like that. Since he made his debut in this format, no other international in this format has scored as many runs as him in the final over. For those asking, it's 115 0ff 38 balls (8 fours, 12 sixes and a barely believable three dismissals for a strike rate of 302.6).

This facet of his batting was again on display against Daryl Mitchell off the 20th over. That power he possesses saw him clear the V between mid-wicket and bowler twice. When Mitchell dropped it short, his military medium was not going to cause any trouble. An unbeaten 20-ball 44 was just what India needed on a venue with significant dew. Abhishek Sharma's blast at the top may have the set the game and the bowlers may have sealed the game but Rinku's ballast was the meat the sandwich needed.

"There was a lot of pressure to make runs," he told bcci,tv after the game. "I wanted to make as many runs as possible. My mindset is that I should finish well in the last over."

While there are four more dress rehearsals to go before the main event, the southpaw has once again showed that he lifts the ceiling of this side. Even if India decides to drop Samson for the World Cup (they do have the option of playing Ishan Kishan up top), Rinku's place in the XI may be rubber-stamped in the coming days.

Last autumn, one telling Rinku contribution gave India the Asia Cup. In March, he would hope for another telling contribution to usher in the summer.