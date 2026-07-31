Ahead of World Cup, women's team had zero training sessions in new jerseys; men's team had one

To think that players from both teams may not even be familiar with the most basic of things ahead of the World Cup — their jerseys — is something unpardonable. It's why Dilip Tirkey, the president of Hockey India, used such strong words in both of his emails on Friday morning.

Men's team leaves for Switzerland for chemistry exercise

Both Craig Fulton and Paddy Upton are big fans of team bonding exercises just before big events. It's why, even as hockey continues to dominate the news cycle for the wrong reasons, the players themselves have quietly moved their base to Switzerland, where they will be based for the next 4-5 days.

This is all part of the prep, something Upton, the team's mental conditioning guru, is famous for. "We will be heading out to Switzerland," coach Fulton told this daily. "It's something similar in terms of location to what we did before Paris (Olympics).

"Everything is based on improving chemistry, trust and the connection of the group." One reason why Upton and Fulton -- the South African duo whose off-field ways have given the Indian team rich success over the last few years -- like doing this is that it's not always possible to do the same thing in camp in India when there are at least 28 players, so building that chemistry may be a bit difficult.

"We have something similar planned for the Asian Games as well. I mean, it's two very different projects and objectives. But, at the end of the day, we want to stand on the podium in both, so that's the plan."

The World Cup is scheduled to begin in the Netherlands and Belgium on August 15.