Jersey change happened without my knowledge: Tirkey to Hockey India EB 

Even as various members of the Indian contingent continue to win medals at the Commonwealth Games, a sport that isn't even there continues to dominate the news cycle for a second day running.



On Friday, Dilip Tirkey, president of Hockey India, sent two emails to find out details about who instituted the change in the colour of the Indian jersey from blue to saffron ahead of the World Cup. The mails, accessed by this daily, were sent to HI's top brass.



In the first mail, titled 'Clarification Regarding Change in Indian National Team Jersey Colour' and addressed to EB members, made it clear that his 'concern was not with the choice of saffron itself'. However, he writes that 'this decision appears to have been taken and implemented without being placed before the Executive Board for discussion and without my prior knowledge'.



As reported by this daily on Thursday, Tirkey, the second most capped Indian men's hockey player in history, wasn't even present in Bengaluru during the jersey unveiling. While that in itself may be normal, he wasn't even aware that the jersey unveiling was actually a switcheroo without the prior consent of the head.