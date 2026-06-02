Meeting expectations of former world champs not his main goal: Gukesh's coach

The World No. 20 has lost a ton of rating points since becoming champion (almost 50 in the last year alone) but Gajewski says he can see certain changes over the last few weeks. 'Changes' in this context is over-the-board as well as away from the playing hall. "The way he has been performing here, there is optimism," he says. "It's not perfect, obviously, it's not matching our ambitions but it's better. There's an improvement." When asked to explain, the 40-year-old says it's about his 'resilience'. "He had a couple of good games in Tata Steel and that was it. Rest of the tournament was bad, Prague was also bad. Here it's not like he has played great chess, it's normal. It's not been his A game for sure but it's easy to perform well when it's your A game. For me, the important thing is for him to keep his level regardless."

Even within this answer, the resilience is of two types. One, this ability to fight past below-par results and keep at it. And, two, the ability to convert losing positions to wins. It's what he did against R Praggnanandhaa in one of the earlier rounds in Oslo. At one point, he was down on time and against the engine as well but he put forth a sequence of strong moves and was a move from checkmate when his compatriot resigned.

Off the board, he's also 'happier'. "Anyone who watched him during the rest day will know that for sure. He's also very sharp." The 2732-rated player, who has already put in the full team of seconds for the World Championship match against Javokhir Sindarov, hasn't had a lot of time to focus purely on training because of the calendar. It's one of the reasons why he decided to pull out of the Grand Chess Tour.