FIFA World Cup 2026: Football's biggest spectacle gets under way

The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off on tonight (June 11) with a glittering opening ceremony at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, marking the start of the biggest tournament in football history. For the first time, the World Cup will feature three opening celebrations across the host nations -- Mexico, Canada and the United States -- reflecting the tournament's unprecedented scale and multinational character. The opening match will see hosts Mexico take on South Africa before a packed stadium in the Mexican capital.
The 23rd edition of the World Cup is unlike any before it. Hosted jointly by Mexico, the United States and Canada, it is the first World Cup to be staged across three countries and the first to feature 48 teams. The expansion from 32 teams has increased the number of matches from 64 to 104, transforming the tournament into a month-long football festival stretching across North America. The competition will conclude with the final on July 19 in New Jersey.
The expanded format is designed to give more nations a chance to compete on football's biggest stage. The 48 teams have been divided into 12 groups of four teams each. The top two teams from every group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to a newly introduced Round of 32, making the road to the title longer and more demanding than ever before.
Sixteen cities across North America will host matches. Mexico will make history as the first country to host World Cup matches in three different editions, having previously staged the tournament in 1970 and 1986. Estadio Azteca itself becomes the first stadium to host three World Cup opening matches, adding another chapter to its rich football legacy.
As defending champions, Argentina arrive carrying the weight of expectation. Having lifted the trophy in Qatar in 2022, the South Americans will attempt to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend a World Cup title. Much attention will once again focus on Lionel Messi, who could be making his final appearance on football's grandest stage.
Argentina, however, will face stiff competition from traditional powerhouses Brazil, France, Germany, Spain and England. France remain among the favourites after reaching consecutive World Cup finals, while Spain's exciting young generation and England's talented squad will be eager to end their long waits for global glory.
The expanded tournament has also opened the door for several emerging football nations. Countries that rarely featured in previous editions now have an opportunity to test themselves against the world's best, adding a new layer of unpredictability to the competition. The larger field is expected to produce fresh rivalries, surprise results and inspiring underdog stories.
The tournament could also mark the end of an era. Football icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, whose rivalry has defined the sport for nearly two decades, are both expected to feature. For millions of fans, the World Cup may provide one final chance to watch the two legends compete on the biggest stage.
Beyond the action on the pitch, FIFA expects the tournament to break records for attendance, television viewership and commercial revenue. With 48 teams, 104 matches and three host nations, the 2026 World Cup is set to be the largest sporting event ever staged in football.
As the opening ceremony unfolds in Mexico City and the first ball is kicked, a new chapter in World Cup history will begin. Over the next five weeks, billions of fans across the globe will once again be united by the beautiful game, chasing dreams of glory, heartbreak and immortality.