FIFA World Cup 2026: Football's biggest spectacle gets under way

The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off on tonight (June 11) with a glittering opening ceremony at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, marking the start of the biggest tournament in football history. For the first time, the World Cup will feature three opening celebrations across the host nations -- Mexico, Canada and the United States -- reflecting the tournament's unprecedented scale and multinational character. The opening match will see hosts Mexico take on South Africa before a packed stadium in the Mexican capital.

The 23rd edition of the World Cup is unlike any before it. Hosted jointly by Mexico, the United States and Canada, it is the first World Cup to be staged across three countries and the first to feature 48 teams. The expansion from 32 teams has increased the number of matches from 64 to 104, transforming the tournament into a month-long football festival stretching across North America. The competition will conclude with the final on July 19 in New Jersey.

The expanded format is designed to give more nations a chance to compete on football's biggest stage. The 48 teams have been divided into 12 groups of four teams each. The top two teams from every group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to a newly introduced Round of 32, making the road to the title longer and more demanding than ever before.

Sixteen cities across North America will host matches. Mexico will make history as the first country to host World Cup matches in three different editions, having previously staged the tournament in 1970 and 1986. Estadio Azteca itself becomes the first stadium to host three World Cup opening matches, adding another chapter to its rich football legacy.