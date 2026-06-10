FIFA WC 2026: The football cathedral Mexico built for itself and the World Cup

SOME of the world’s greatest sporting arenas breathe life and have a light around them. The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is one that Indians readily make a connection. Outside of cricket, the All England Club (tennis; London), Istora in (Indonesia; Asia) and Hayward Field (athletics; US) are generally considered as the standard bearers for iconic venues.

In football, there’s obviously the Maracana in Brazil. But, generally, though the big daddy of stadiums is the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Its walls has seen some of the greatest stories ever told by footballers and its grass has been the blank canvas for a plethora of sporting achievements.

Pele lifted the title here in 1970. Diego Maradona lifted it in 1986. The walkways to the Stadium holds more history in them than history books and the people who have visited the Stadium can still hear the electricity ringing inside their ears decades later. It’s what the place genuinely does to you. A mythical sporting temple. A football cathedral where people of all faith — including non-believers — are welcome to come and genuflect before it. After all, this is where the Gods come to see mortals be deified. On Thursday afternoon, over 72500 locals will throng this famous, old stadium — a homage to football, really — to officially see the start of the 23rd edition of the men’s football World Cup.

****

Pretty much like most of the rest of the world, Mexico were passionate about football. And that passion was one reason why the Azteca came into being during the 1960s, at a time when the Maracana stood as the sport’s sanctum sanctorum. As soon as the country decided to stage the World Cup, they knew they wanted a venue to fit their grand plans. So, their designers and architects travelled through Europe’s famous venues in the hope of getting inspired. “Wembley, the San Siro, Camp Nou and the Santiago Bernabeu were all scrutinised,” fifa.com noted in a piece about the stadium.