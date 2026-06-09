Iran issue, travels bans, ticket gouging and visa restrictions in US — why biggest FIFA World Cup yet is beyond just sport

In terms of scale, the countries involved, and the countries hosting, this planet has not known or hosted anything like this outside of the two World Wars and the Cold War. Forty-eight countries. Six weeks. 16 cities across three nations. Ranging from Mexico City in the South to Vancouver in the North, this edition will touch an entire continent.

Which is why, when the three countries got together to bid for it, they billed it as United 2026. It was supposed to be the most inclusive one yet. And for a few seconds, the rest of the world believed it when they saw images from Curacao, Cape Verde and Uzbekistan. Countries who would normally have no chance of qualifying for the sport’s biggest prize.

Yet, everything about this World Cup feels garish. Forced. Like an unwelcome uncle who has just announced that he would be spending Diwali with you. The most inclusive World Cup yet also feels like it’s designed to keep out the some of the most passionate fans while ensuring a select few profit the most. A World Cup of, by and for corporates.

Political tangle and Iran

The prelude to the mega event was embroiled in a political mess. One of the host countries assassinated the head of the state of a participating nation early this year. Visa bans are in place preventing fans of several qualified nations to actually watch the World Cup. There have already been several reports of accredited officials – journalists, non-playing team staff and delegates and at least one player – who have faced questions or outright been prevented from entering. Iran's predicament is unique. One of the participating nations will have to leave the US and go to Mexico thrice after matches to ensure they don’t fall foul of a new ‘arrangement’? Iran would have no chance of debriefing in the dressing room. They would have no chance of recovery sessions. They would have no chance of treating this like a normal football event. As soon as their matches end in the US, they would have to dash to the airport and leave US soil.

While all 104 matches are scheduled to begin 0-0, the ones featuring Iran may as well begin 2-0 to the opposition because that’s how disadvantageous the whole process is to them.

The football World Cup is the one world event from a sporting perspective. The colour, noise and spectacle drowning out everything else in its wake. A six-week celebration. Not much about this World Cup can be celebrated. Not the exorbitant ticket rates, not the travel bans, not potential ICE raids outside venues, not the way Iran is about to be treated… nothing.