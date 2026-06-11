Gukesh to renew hostilities against Abdusattarov at Chennai  GM

With Abdusattarov in Chennai for the match, if he could pick up some cues, it could help Sindarov a lot in the match scheduled to begin in the last week of November.

Rivalry started in Mahabalipuram

This rivalry between the Indian world champion and the Uzbek began in Mahabalipuram during the 2022 Olympiad. There, when facing the 21-year-old, he had gotten into a completely winning position, but a mad time scramble saw him lose the game.

Post that game, the Indian teen had remarked: "If I'm going to kill myself, I'm going to do it after the last round." After four years, Chennai will get to see the rivalry again. This will also be the first time that the city will play host to its golden boy since he won the title in 2024.