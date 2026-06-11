Gukesh to renew hostilities against Abdusattarov at Chennai  GM

D GUKESH is set to renew his hostilities against Nodirbek Abdusattarov at next month's Chennai GM. While the Uzbek's name hasn't officially been announced by the organisers, it's learned that Abdusattarov will be part of the eight-man field.
There's no love lost between the pair after a series of high-stakes duels as well as some comments. Last year, when the Uzbek was asked for an 'unpopular chess opinion' as part of a social media campaign during a tournament, he said Gukesh would not retain his World Championship title.
While Abdusattarov hasn't qualified for the title match, his friend and compatriot, Javokhir Sindarov, will be the other half of that match. And the 21-year-old has already come and record to say he will help Sindarov in whatever way he can. "I will do everything I can to help Javokhir," he said during UZChess. "Javokhir is one of my closest friends, without a doubt. And, of course, in the match I will provide him with all the help I can. We have already talked about this and have been in contact."
With Abdusattarov in Chennai for the match, if he could pick up some cues, it could help Sindarov a lot in the match scheduled to begin in the last week of November.
Rivalry started in Mahabalipuram
This rivalry between the Indian world champion and the Uzbek began in Mahabalipuram during the 2022 Olympiad. There, when facing the 21-year-old, he had gotten into a completely winning position, but a mad time scramble saw him lose the game.
Post that game, the Indian teen had remarked: "If I'm going to kill myself, I'm going to do it after the last round." After four years, Chennai will get to see the rivalry again. This will also be the first time that the city will play host to its golden boy since he won the title in 2024.