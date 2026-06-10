After becoming World Champion, you need something else to drive you: Gukesh

You have worked with Paddy Upton for the last World Championship. This year, have you put in additional effort on the mental aspect of the sport?

I'm still working with Paddy. The work has been going great. You know, you can have all the best support, but the challenge is still a pretty tough challenge. As I said earlier, I'm very happy where I am compared to a couple of months back, maybe. But, it's clear I still have a long way to go. But, yeah, all I can do is improve. I also feel like improvement happens before results happen. If I genuinely believe improvement is happening, then results will catch up on itself.

This is what Gajewski (coach Grzegorz Gajewski) also said. That there's a lot of work happening but it's like when you become a GM, sometimes you chase the thing for so many months and it doesn't work out. And then in one second, something just clicks. You have no control over it and it just happens. Do you look at it something like that?

Yeah, I think it's like... it's a normal thing, right? Because, for anybody, becoming a world champion is such a huge drive that most people are lucky enough not to achieve it. So, they constantly have something to push themselves. And after that happens, you need to find something else that drives you. Like, it is a new phase. Obviously, it's not like I'm sitting on the couch and that's how my results are. I'm still putting in a lot of work. But, yeah, there are very minute things which I have to think about and I've been thinking about a lot. It's a challenge. I mean, one of the instances I remember also, after the cricket team won the 2011 World Cup, I think they had this streak of results going into the next couple of years where they were doing pretty badly.

You like 'A Shot at History'. I'm sure you have seen Abhinav Bindra, maybe you relate to that also, where Bindra wins an Olympic gold, something he's chased all his career and then completely loses motivation. In your case, as you said, everybody is pushing themselves because they are chasing the World Championship. You already achieved it at the age of 18. So, to find that new target, the next target, was that kind of difficult?

Yeah, for sure. I mean, you can still do the work. You can still do everything that you've been doing. But the reason why you're doing it is different. You're not waking up somebody striving for the World Championship. You're already there. But it doesn't mean you have to lose motivation. There was obviously some, probably in parts of 25, there was some motivation issues. But, I think, if you really love the sport, if you're able to connect back to it, that's why people keep saying, find the reason why you started playing the sport. I feel like external resources can never, they're not reliable sources of motivation for a very long time. So, something that drives you from within, that's something that I've been trying to connect with.

What is it that you really enjoy about chess right now?

Right now, it's a challenge. I can't say I'm fully there. But I'm focusing on just having fun, waking up every day and trying to learn something new about chess. Because I simply, I don't know what anything else that I want to spend my whole day with. Chess is something, even though I'm playing badly and it's frustrating, it's still something that I want to spend time with. To do something badly for a long time... if you don't have any kind of love for the game, there's no reason to continue. But just the fact that I'm trying so hard, means that there is something behind all of this. Just connecting with it, I think is the reason that I want to keep going.