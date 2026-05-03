'I was one of the six victims of Brij Bhushan': Vinesh Phogat flags fear of bias in comeback tournament

Indian wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat said she was "one of six women wrestlers" who filed complaints in a sexual harassment case against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

In a video message ahead of her comeback after nearly 18 months, Phogat warned the government of accountability for any untoward incident to her or her team member at the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda, alleging a hostile environment at a venue linked to former Singh.

She also raised apprehensions about "biased officiating" in her comeback event.

In the video message, Phogat alleged that the competition, slated to be held at a venue linked to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, could see results influenced by individuals close to the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief.

"If any untoward incident happens to me, my team or supporters during the competition, the Indian government will be responsible," Vinesh reiterated, while urging media and the sporting community to be present at the venue to ensure transparency.

"The tournament is being organised at a place where his (Brij's) influence is strong. Who will officiate which bout, how many points will be awarded, who will sit as mat chairman, everything can be controlled by him and his people," Vinesh further added.

The 31-year-old, who has resumed training in recent months, said she wants to return to the mat "honestly" and win medals for the country again, but expressed doubts over a level playing field.

"I don't want any privilege or special treatment. I only want those results to reflect the hard work of athletes on the mat," she added.

It may be mentioned that Vinesh is now a politician, winning the Haryana state assembly elections from Julana constituency on a Congress ticket in October 2024.

Vinesh also voiced concern over the mental pressure of competing in an environment she described as hostile, particularly given her role as one of the complainants in an ongoing sexual harassment case against Singh.

Invoking the Supreme Court's guidelines on protecting the identity and dignity of victims, Phogat said she felt compelled to speak publicly due to the circumstances.

"I am one of the six women wrestlers who filed complaints. The case is still in court, and witnesses are being examined. Competing at a place linked to him, where most people present may be associated with him, puts immense mental pressure on me," she said.