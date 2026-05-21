Dropped from Act, sports ministry wants to criminalise dope offenders

CHENNAI: Just the other day World Anti-Doping Agency chief Witold Banka reminded sports firmament that when it comes to performance enhancing drugs and illegal steroids, India leads the pack. Days later, Indian athletes topped charts of the Athletics Integrity Unit’s (World Athletics’ anti-doping watchdog) charts as the biggest offenders of doping in the world.

While speaking at the Global Anti-Doping Intelligence and Investigations Network (GAIIN) Final Conference in New Delhi last month, Banka said, “The main target, the biggest producer of the world, is in India. There is no doubt that the biggest production of illegal performance-enhancing drugs and illegal steroids is in India.” And one of the priorities of Indian authorities should be to target these supply chains. There were meetings with Central Bureau of Investigation officials as well and there was some kind of an agreement reached to engage with INTERPOL to crackdown on these supply chains.

Though the National Anti-Doping Agency has been closely working with the intelligence wing of the WADA and also had been conducting raids with their assistance, they did not have provision to initiate criminal proceedings against perpetrators – a provision omitted when the Act was made. Days after the GAIIN conference, the sports ministry has proposed an amendment to the Act and placed the content for public engagement that would criminalise possession of banned substances and for aiding and abetting. The proposed amendment also would make trafficking illegal. This will be under the provision 25B. The WADA chief too said that India can follow their country Poland's anti-doping policy that makes possession of banned substances criminal. "I encourage governments to criminalise doping. I can say from my example in Poland as a minister of sport and tourism we introduced a new legislation where we criminalised doping," he had said.

Coming back to the proposed amendment, it says that this provision would apply to any person "committing, aiding or abetting the activities specified under section 25B, including such activities committed outside India, which if committed in India, would constitute an offence under section 25B.”