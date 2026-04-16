Biggest producer of PEDs and illegal steroids is in India: WADA chief Banka

CHENNAI: From consumption to production, India seems to be on top of the doping ladder. World Anti-Doping Agency chief Witold Banka said as much. Doping is a serious problem in India and it is not just limited to positive cases.

"The biggest producer of Performance Enhancing Drug (PEDs) and steroids is in India,” he said on the final day of the Global Anti-Doping Intelligence and Investigations Network (GAIIN) Final Conference in Delhi. He conceded that it is a serious problem more so because “the Olympic Games, World Championships, major sporting events are not possible without WADA’s stamp, without WADA's compliance regulations.”

“India is very ambitious when it comes to organizing sporting events with future plans,” he said. “I remember when I was at the IOC session (in Mumbai), where the Prime Minister Modi declared the vision for the future, including the hosting of Olympic Games. It will not be possible without a strong anti-doping policy.”

Banka said that doping is a problem in India. Apart from the positive cases, he said there is no doubt that the biggest production of illegal performance-enhancing drugs and illegal steroids is in India. “The main target, the biggest producer of the world, is in India,” he said when asked about the launching of WADA’s Operation Upstream in India. “There is no doubt that the biggest production of illegal performance-enhancing drugs and illegal steroids is in India.”

This is one of the most ambitious projects of the WADA that targets supply chains of Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs) and is in collaboration with the INTERPOL and other international agencies. In India, WADA has requested the Central Bureau of Investigation to collaborate with them to curtail the menace. “I had a very productive meeting with the CBI and they offered to help. We believe that we can work hand-in-hand to tackle this problem,” he said, without giving details of the operation in India as it is confidential.

“There is no doubt that we have a problem with doping in India,” the WADA chief said. “But I see the willingness from the government side and from NADA to address this issue. To work stronger on the anti-doping programme here. We need to have a broader education, not only to catch and punish, but to prevent and support, especially young athletes and the children.”

The WADA chief also said that he had a constructive dialogue with the sports ministry and NADA. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya too was part of the conference as well. “We have changed the views. I was very honest and very clear that we, as WADA, expect stronger engagement and commitment,” he said.

The WADA chief said that NADA at the moment is that the focus is now more on the intelligence side. “At NADA, we have strengthened our intelligence and investigation team, and apart from adding resources, we have also added their skillset in the workshop, which was conducted under this project itself. Skills regarding investigation, regarding taking interviews of the suspected athletes, gathering information,” he said. The training was done by WADA officials.

“Our focus should be more to disrupt the supply chains,” said Banka. “If you talk about bringing transparency and trust of athletes, we need a speak-up portal, helpline, email that is actively being monitored by able and active IT, intelligence and investigation teams.”