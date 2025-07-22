India tops WADA anti-dopring rule violation charts

CHENNAI: India once again topped World Anti-Doping Agency charts. This time for Anti-Doping Rule Violations. The WADA has finally released the ADRV figures of both 2021 and 2022 on Tuesday. Going by the outcome by testing agency report, there are 120 ADRVs after 125 failed dope tests (Adverse Analytical Finding) in 2022. For India the testing authority is National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). According to WADA executive report, Russia topped with 164 ADRVs while Italy followed India with 104.

Once again, athletics top the charts with 48 ADRVs (penalised after all formalities are over). Out of the 48, 18 were out of competition (two male and 16 female) while there were 29 ADRVs in-competition with 19 male. The second sport that defaulted the most after athletics was wrestling that had 18 violations. Weightlifting is next with 17 violations.

In 2022, there were 1,652 ADRVs (combining analytical ADRVs and non-analytical) and involved 1,552 athletes, 31 support personnel, 93 sports/disciplines and 115 nationalities,

In 2021, year after Covid pandemic, India were placed fourth begind Russia (183), Italy (86) and Brazil (55). Even the number of samples tested were less than 2022.