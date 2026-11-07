Election unopposed again? IOA polls taking unexpected turn

CHENNAI: Another bizarre election seems to be in the offing. After Athletes Commission members were elected unanimously, another set of people are getting elected without election soon. With the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) election taking an interesting turn, the Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOMs) list which was published on Saturday revealed another side of it.

On the male side, the four names – Olympic medallists Gagan Narang, Vijender Singh and Yogeshwar Dutt and former Table Tennis star Kamlesh Mehta – have been elected unopposed. Meanwhile, on the female side, where current IOA chief PT Usha’s name figures, there are six members from which four would be elected. The other five in contention are ex-archer Dola Banerjee, former India hockey captain Rani Rampal, Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal, former basketball player Anitha Pauldurai and world championships medallist Anju Bobby George.

This once again seems to be taking the same pattern as last election when there were mass withdrawals, as reported by this newspaper. The last time it was in the Athletes Commission, where entire names except for the eight withdrew. There were around 40 names in 2022. The interesting part of that election was that the process of selecting and electing AC members and SOMs were done from the confines of the Sports Authority of India (SAI).